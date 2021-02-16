Hyundai reveals redesign to 2022 Kona Electric SUV

A press release from Hyundai USA has revealed a glimpse at its 2022 Kona Electric SUV, featuring a slight redesign. According to the automaker, these EVs will be available in the US some time this spring.

The Kona Electric first debuted in Korea and Europe in 2018, before arriving in the United States as the 2019 model. It was actually the first Hyundai SUV available in the US with a fully-electric powertrain. It is also the first EV to drive up to the base camp of Mt. Everest. It may be a relatively new EV, but its global sales have nearly doubled each year since its debut.

Redesigns to the Kona Electric exterior

One of the first changes to jump out at you on the new Kona Electric is the new front fascia. The former dimpled grille has been replaced with minimalistic, aerodynamic smoothness. As you can see in the comparison image below, the silver trim has been replaced by a prominent horizontal character line, immediately below the Hyundai badge. This sits below the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

Below that, the lower fender has been re-sculpted to be more aerodynamically functional and sporty. Moving around the vehicle, Hyundai’s 2022 Kona Electric sits upon a new alloy wheel design, optimized for airflow. In the back, the bumper fascia has also seen a redesign that, “carries the lower valance strake elements through to the rear of the vehicle.” Newly designed LED taillights are also present on the 2022 models.

What’s new inside the 2022 Kona Electric

There’s truthfully not much to report inside the new Kona Electric compared to the 2021 model. Hyundai’s 2022 Kona Electric will see updates to its center-stack and center-cluster displays, offering 10.25″ screens in each area. This is a big upgrade from the 7″ center touchscreen and dash display currently available on the 2021 model. Additionally, the lower center console storage area now includes wireless charging capabilities.

Kona Electric performance for 2022

The powertrain for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric will continue to utilize a 150 kW (201 HP) motor and a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery. Based on Hyundai’s own testing, the Kona Electric will gather an estimated MPGe of 132 city, 108 highway, and 120 combined. That is an estimate range of 258 miles on a single charge according to Hyundai, not the EPA. Regardless, all of these specs match that of its 2021 predecessor.

According to the press release by Hyundai USA, the upcoming EV can charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 47 minutes using its level III SAE-Combo charging port. With Level II charging, it can juice up from 10 to 100 percent in about nine hours and 15 minutes. A battery warmer system will also come standard on the SEL Convenience models and up. That system helps prevent excessively long battery-charging intervals in cold temperatures and can minimize battery-power losses.

Additionally, Hyundai’s smart sense technologies offer a range of new safety features in all of its Kona Models.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop and go

Highway Drive Assist (HDA)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Kona Electric owners can utilize the Blue Link App

With Hyundai’s app, owners of the 2022 Kona Electric will be able to access real-time data from their EV. This gives drivers the freedom to perform specific commands, like starting the vehicle and locking doors. Owners can also search for specific points of interest on the app, then receive directions when they start their Kona.

For owners who charge at home, the app offers the ability to easily manage their charging schedule. While the Kona Electric is connected at home, owners can use the app to perform the following:

Start or stop charging

Set-up charging schedule by day of the week and time

Check current battery level with real-time electric and fuel range

View plug status (in/out)

Check Charge status

View Time left until fully charged

Electrek’s take

This redesign announced for the Kona in the United States is nearly identical to the details Electrek’s own Fred Lambert reported last November. Judging by the plates in the previous article photos, and Hyundai’s history of rolling out the Kona in South Korea and Europe first, those markets probably saw these designs first.

Furthermore, the Hyundai USA press release seemed to be focused much more on the redesign of the gasoline version of the Kona. That’s interesting given the growing number of automakers vowing to go all-electric this decade. At the same time, Hyundai currently only offers one other all-electric vehicle in the United States aside from the Kona, the Ioniq.

All of that aside, this is a small but sleek redesign to a popular electric SUV that continues to grow in sales each year. If it ain’t broke, just make the front end look prettier… or something like that. For now, it seems Hyundai is more focused on pushing the EV innovation with its Ioniq 5 sedan. Keep an eye out for the Hyundai 2022 Kona Electric this spring.

