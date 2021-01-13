Hyundai releases new images of the IONIQ 5 electric car, makes vague claim about fast charging

Hyundai released new images of the IONIQ 5 electric car ahead of its launch next month and makes a vague claim about its fast-charging capability.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Last year, the Korean automaker announced that “IONIQ” will become a new EV brand and confirmed three new electric cars to launch under it in the next three years.

This is not to be confused with the current Hyundai Ioniq car offered in three different powertrains, including an all-electric one.

Hyundai says that the new IONIQ brand is going to feature next-generation all-electric vehicles and represents its effort to “become one of the world’s top EV manufacturers.”

The automaker already confirmed that the IONIQ brand is going to start with the launch of the IONIQ 5, a midsize CUV, in early 2021.

The company has been teasing the vehicle lately, such as revealing that it will have bi-directional charging last month.

Now Hyundai is releasing much more information in a new teaser ahead of the full unveiling next month.

First off, the automaker released a bunch of new images of the Hyundai IONIQ 5:

While the images are obscured, they do reveal a lot of the new electric vehicle, and Hyundai wanted to highlight a few things about the design:

IONIQ 5’s signature design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging, as well as its eco-friendly Color Material Finish (CMF) direction that connects the analog with digital emotions, showcasing the IONIQ brand’s timeless design value.

IONIQ 5’s front-end is adorned with arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within. IONIQ 5 is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.

Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme, offered in a super-size 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5’s perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai’s new signature dedicated EV architecture.

Furthermore, the company released a series of videos about the IONIQ 5.

The first three are part of a series of quick videos demonstrating the use of the IONIQ 5’s bi-directional charging while camping:

The last one is a trailer for what Hyundai calls the “5 min challenge” where they have a few different electronic devices “compete” against the IONIQ 5 to see who can charge the most in five minutes:

In the trailer, Hyundai claims that the IONIQ 5 can add 100 km (62 miles) of range in five minutes of charging.

That claim is vague considering that the amount of range added per minute of charging can vary greatly depending on the state of charge.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 leaked specs

Regardless, we already have a pretty good idea of the specs of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 since they leaked on a pre-order page that went out a bit too early.

It shows a useful charging metric: 20% to 80% charge in 15 minutes.

Here are the rest of the specs that have leaked:

Technical specifications:

Electric motor power: 230 kW / 313 PS

Drive: all-wheel drive

Standard range according to WLTP: 450 km

Acceleration: 5.2 seconds 0-100 km/h

Charging processes:

Schuko socket 1-phase: up to 2.3 kW

Wallbox at home, 1- or 2-phase: up to 11 kW

AC accelerated charging: at a public charging station up to 11 kW

DC fast-charging: in 15 minutes from 20% to 80% charge possible, thanks to 800-volt technology

Dimensions:

Length: 4,460 mm

Width: 1,890 mm

Height: 1,600 mm

Wheelbase: 3,000 mm

More information is expected in February when Hyundai will unveil the full electric vehicle, and it should start deliveries just a few months after.

