Hyundai accidentally leaks IONIQ 5 electric car specs and it’s not bad

Hyundai is preparing to launch the IONIQ 5, the first electric car under its new Ioniq electric subbrand, and it has accidentally leaked the specs.

It’s not looking bad, but it will depend on the price point.

Last summer, the Korean automaker announced that “IONIQ” will become a new EV brand and confirmed three new electric cars to launch under it in the next three years.

This is not to be confused with the current Hyundai Ioniq car offered in three different powertrains, including an all-electric one.

Hyundai says that the new IONIQ brand is going to feature next-generation all-electric vehicles and represents its effort to “become one of the world’s top EV manufacturers.”

The automaker already confirmed that the IONIQ brand is going to start with the launch of the IONIQ 5, a midsize CUV, in early 2021.

It’s going to be based on Hyundai’s previously unveiled “concept EV 45,” pictured above.

Today, Hyundai accidentally leaked some of the specs of the IONIQ 5 through posting its pre-order page shortly.

The company took it down quickly, but several readers sent us a screenshot of the specs:

Technical specifications: Electric motor power: 230 kW / 313 PS

Drive: All wheel drive

Standard range according to WLTP: 450 km

Acceleration: 5.2 seconds 0-100 km/h Charging processes: Schuko socket 1-phase: up to 2.3 kW

Wallbox at home, 1- or 2-phase: up to 11 kW

AC accelerated charging: at a public charging station up to 11 kW

DC fast-charging: In 15 minutes from 20% to 80% charge possible, thanks to 800-volt technology Dimensions: Length: 4,460 mm

Width: 1,890 mm

Height: 1,600 mm

Wheelbase: 3,000 mm

Hyundai also previously confirmed that the IONIQ 5 is going to have a bi-directional charger, enabling vehicle-to-grid capacity, fast-charging capability without confirming how fast, and some vague “Extraordinary Experiences.”

The company is expected to reveal the vehicle in full in February and deliver it just a few months after.

Electrek’s Take

Of course, it’s all going to depend on the actual price of the vehicle, but I think it’s going to look good.

450 km is 280 miles, but that’s on the WLTP cycle.

It should result in over 200 miles of real-world range, and you get an 800-volt battery system and an all-wheel-drive system — albeit not a very powerful one.

We still need a few more details, but I have a good feeling about this one. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

