Hyundai teases clean interior of new IONIQ 5 electric car

Hyundai is about to unveil the IONIQ 5, its new electric car, and it is teasing a clean interior ahead of the unveiling.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Last year, the Korean automaker announced that “IONIQ” will become a new EV brand and confirmed three new electric cars to launch under it in the next three years.

This is not to be confused with the current Hyundai Ioniq car offered in three different powertrains, including an all-electric one.

Hyundai says that the new IONIQ brand is going to feature next-generation all-electric vehicles and represents its effort to “become one of the world’s top EV manufacturers.”

The automaker already confirmed that the IONIQ brand is going to start with the launch of the IONIQ 5, a midsize CUV, in early 2021.

The company has been teasing the vehicle lately, such as revealing that it will have bi-directional charging.

Last month, it released several new images of the IONIQ 5, revealing much of the exterior design.

Now Hyundai is releasing a new image teasing the interior of IONIQ 5 electric CUV ahead of the unveiling next week:

It reveals what appears to be a somewhat clean a minimalist interior with a beautiful black and while color pattern.

Hyundai claims to be using “eco-friendly materials”:

Furnished with primarily eco-friendly materials and textiles, the interior design reflects consumers’ rising interest in personal transportation that supports well-being as well as demand for more ethical and sustainable products.

The automaker says that the E-GMP platform allows for a long wheelbase enabling more “living space” inside the car.

Hyundai even came up with a system that allows to move the center console with the front seats to create even more space:

IONIQ 5’s driver and passengers can freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot, because the flat floor allows the center console to slide back and forth. This resulted in a fundamental rethink of the conventional center console and to offer greater function than a static storage box. The newly developed ‘Universal Island’ replaces the center console and becomes the centerpiece of the IONIQ 5’s living space experience.

Here’s what it looks like when the center console is moving with the seat:

Hyundai plans to unveil the IONIQ 5 on February 23 during a virtual event.

