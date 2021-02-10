Tesla teases new energy user interface

Tesla teases a new user interface for energy customers who own home solar products and Powerwalls in a new video.

Tesla Energy mobile app

Following the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla started to integrate features for Powerwall and solar customers to its mobile app, which was originally only for vehicle owners.

It enables users to easily see where the electricity powering their home is coming from: grid, solar installation, or Powerwall.

Tesla has been gradually updating the app for Tesla Energy customers with new features. This includes a new “Storm Watch” feature to auto-detect storms and prepare for them by storing energy.

The automaker also added new features to let solar and Powerwall owners deep-dive into their own energy data.

New Tesla Energy user interface

In a new video posted to Youtube about its solar offering yesterday, Tesla teased an upcoming update to its energy user interface:

On the app, the update features a new house animation and menu design based on the quick look in the video:

Interestingly, Tesla hacker “green” managed to find the new media assets for the energy user interface update inside a recent Tesla vehicle software update:

And also an industrial installation with megapack, industrial generator, industrial solar and whatnot. Probably can make cartoons with all the assets 😉

(I wonder what's licensing like?) pic.twitter.com/ikztgSPN1N — green (@greentheonly) February 9, 2021

These new media assets were in the car software and not an app update, which could mean that Tesla plans to bring the energy monitoring features to its vehicles.

The new images also include Megapack, which means that the update could also include the monitoring of Tesla’s commercial and industrial energy storage products.

I had never seen the Tesla Powerpack in the Tesla app before. It looks pretty cool with the state of charge animation in the Powerpack render. pic.twitter.com/pXySLpZo97 — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) October 27, 2020

Generally, Tesla updates user interfaces as part of bigger software updates with new features, but it’s unclear if this is going to be the case here.

A Tesla v11 software update with a new user interface has been expected for a while now. Some thought it could be coming with Tesla’s bigger “holiday update” last year, but the update had a limited scope.

