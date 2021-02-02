The Rad Power Bikes RadMini is the Swiss Army knife of the fat tire e-bike world. It offers all of the diverse riding advantages of fat tire e-bikes while providing surprising portability to take it just about anywhere.

Whether on grass, dirt, or asphalt, the RadMini can do just about anything most e-bike riders could ever need.

RadMini tech specs

Motor: 750W geared rear hub motor

750W geared rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi)

45-72 km (25-45 mi) Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh)

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) Max load: 125 kg (275 lb)

125 kg (275 lb) Frame: 6061 aluminum, easy to mount

6061 aluminum, easy to mount Suspension: 80 mm travel spring suspension fork with preload adjustment and lockout

80 mm travel spring suspension fork with preload adjustment and lockout Brakes: Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 180 mm rotors

Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 180 mm rotors Extras: LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, light status indicator, front and rear LED lights, 5 speed settings, half-twist throttle, USB charging port, bell, mounting for front and rear racks, fenders included standard

RadMini video review

Make sure to check out my video review of the RadMini below to see it action, and then keep reading for my full detailed review.

Rad Power Bikes RadMini

If you’re familiar with Rad’s larger fat tire e-bike, the RadRover, then you can consider the RadMini to be a similar e-bike on a diet.

You still get those wide tires, the front suspension, the 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, and pretty much everything else you’d expect on a Rad Power Bike.

But it comes wrapped in a more manageable package, especially for people like me who don’t have a lot of extra garage space (or any garage at all).

Like most of Rad’s lineup, you’re getting the standard 750 W rear hub motor and 624 Wh battery pack. Together, they offer plenty of power and range for most riders and most terrains. Go easy and you’ll break 40 miles (64 km) on pedal assist. Ride it harder and 30 miles (48 km) is reasonable.

The steepest of hills benefit from a bit of pedal help, but throttle-only riding is zippy and powerful.

Where the RadMini really shines is its sheer versatility. Not only can it ride just about anywhere, but it folds so you can take it just about anywhere.

No, this isn’t a Brompton, so it’s not going to fold down to something the size of a lunch box. But with the typical folding bars and mid-frame hinge, it still becomes a nice compact package.

That means it fits great in a car trunk, backseat, or tucked in the corner of an RV. I’ve even heard of pilots keeping one in their light plane to have a convenient e-bike on hand once they land.

Folding fat tire bikes solve the only main problem with fat tire bikes, that they tend to be so colossal. But with smaller 20″ wheels and the origami design, it just isn’t an issue on the RadMini.

You still get the go-anywhere utility of a fat tire bike, but without the bulk.









RadMini as a commuter e-bike? Believe it!

It may sound surprising, but the RadMini actually makes a potent little commuter e-bike. I’ve written before about why I enjoy using electric mountain bikes as commuter vehicles, and many of the same reasons apply here.

Fat tire e-bikes are usually built to be more robust, which is an added benefit for anyone who rides their e-bike like a beater in the city.

The wide tires and suspension fork aren’t just great on the trails, they’re great for the urban jungle as well. Potholes and curbs feel like much smaller obstacles than you’d expect on the RadMini. Even speed bumps were manageable at nearly full speed – something I wouldn’t dream about on most city e-bikes.

And with a wide range of optional accessories like baskets and racks, not to mention the included accessories like lights, fenders, and the bell, the RadMini can be fully equipped for daily commuter needs.

Value-based components

While the RadMini isn’t going to win any awards for best bicycle components of the year, they all feel like wise choices to offer a balance between longevity and affordability.

A 7-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain isn’t fancy, but it gets the job done and is reliably adequate.

The Tektro mechanical brakes are solid, and I actually really like the bell that is integrated into the left brake lever.

The seat is comfortable, the hand grips are comfortable, the whole bike is comfortable and well put together. Nothing is over the top, and that’s precisely what I want in an affordable e-bike like this. A good mix of name-brand parts that may not be top shelf, but still provide me with the quality I’m looking for (and that a box store bike can’t touch).

At an MSRP of $1,499, I’m not expecting a fancy space-age European e-bike. But I do want it to last me for a few years with a reasonable maintenance cycle. And having spent a few years on e-bikes from Rad Power Bikes myself, I can confirm that’s exactly what you get.

And if you ever need a hand with maintenance down the road, Rad Power Bikes offers their own rolling bike shop service called Rad Mobile. I tested it out, and the guys just roll up to your house in a van that is decked out like a bike shop, ready to help you with whatever your bike needs. They can even assemble your bike for you and deliver it ready to ride. That’s just one more reason to go with a big company like Rad.















Wrapping it all up

To tie this review up, I’d say that the RadMini gave me everything I expected out of a typical fat tire e-bike, but then went above and beyond when it came to utility.

Being able to fit my fat tire e-bike in a car to head to my favorite riding locales is a huge advantage. Integrating with Rad’s line of accessories to trick the bike out as the ultimate commuter is also an advantage.

And while the RadMini lacks some of the fancier features we’re seeing more of these days, such as color displays or hydraulic brakes, the components it gives you are all good enough for daily utility use. Rad Power Bikes has never targeted the performance market; they’ve always stuck with providing a strong value proposition.

And that’s what the RadMini is: a folding fat tire e-bike that is small in stature but big on value.

