The London-based electric bicycle company Gocycle is famous for its highly-engineered folding electric bicycles. And now the futuristic brand is showing off its latest high-tech folder, the Gocycle G3+.

Gocycle G3+ e-bike unveiled

Like Gocycle’s other folding e-bikes, the Gocycle G3+ uses its own uniquely designed magnesium folding frame with custom single-side supported carbon fiber wheels.

The eye-catching frame helps reduce the weight of the G3+ to just 15.5 kg (34 lb) and also allows the bike to provide rear suspension via the rear swingarm.

A new 375 Wh battery increases the G3+’s range to 50 miles (80 km), which works out to an efficiency of 7.5 Wh/mi (4.7 Wh/km).

That’s doable, but requires the rider to perform a pretty hefty amount of the pedaling him or herself, relying on lower assist from the motor. Riders who use the bike’s higher power assist levels will likely achieve somewhat lower range figures.

We tested the company’s latest Gocycle GX e-bike recently and found the bike to be highly efficient, meaning its range estimates are quite close to reality.

The bike’s 500W motor (250W in the EU) is nearly invisible, hidden away in the front wheel’s hub. That motor powers the bike up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

The Gocycle G3+ also takes a number of cues from automotive design, as the company explained:

“The G3+ comes with a bespoke cockpit on the handlebar, presenting all the information a rider needs on a streamlined, F1 inspired LED dash that displays battery level, driving mode, speed and gear position. It also features Gocycle’s predictive electronic gear shift which automatically downshifts through the gears when slowing down ensuring that the rider is never in the wrong gear, especially when the lights go green. Another automotive-inspired feature is Gocycle’s patented Daytime Running Light (DRL). The DRL employs Gocycle’s unique proprietary light pipe design and technology which enhances the safety of riders by ensuring you can be seen from further away.”

Using a clever design, the proprietary PitStopWheels are quickly detachable, further reducing the weight of the bike and making it possible to do odd things like carrying the frame over your shoulder, as seen below.

The bike also feature’s Gocycle’s patented Cleandrive system that completely seals away the drivetrain including roller chain, sprocket and chainring.

That removes any chance of getting oil or grease on your nice white sailing pants.

The limited edition Gocycle G3+ will be available in all new colors including red, green and yellow, in addition to the company’s standard white, black and gunmetal grey.

And when Gocycle calls the G3+ “limited”, they mean it. Only 300 of the bikes will be sold worldwide.

Gocycle’s founder and designer Richard Thorpe explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“The G3+ is a truly unique proposition that celebrates the best of Gocycle’s no compromises design ethos and rider-focused technologies. Owners will get the iconic, clean, Gocycle look but with more versatility than ever, owing to the inclusion of our award-winning fast-folding handlebar and pedals. The ultra-lightweight carbon variant of our world speed record PitstopWheels® ensures the G3+ has industry-leading dynamics, promising an exhilarating and engaging ride for owners.”

Included in that promise of no-compromises is a no-compromise price of £3,999/€4,499/US$4,999. Pricey for an e-bike, but then again Gocycle has always operated in its own price class.

With a unique design, patented systems and high quality components, the Gocycle G3+ is not aiming for mass market adoption like the $995 e-bikes from value-oriented e-bike companies. Instead, Gocycle has always focused on the higher end of the spectrum, targeting customers looking for high-tech and high-quality folding e-bikes that are designed to last for years and years with little to no maintenance.

It’s a different category, but it certainly seems to be working for the company, which has seen its sales skyrocket this year along with much of the e-bike industry.

What do you think of the new Gocycle G3+ electric bike? Let us know in the comment section below! And before you go, check out our review video below from last month when we tested the G3+’s sister bike, the Gocycle GX.

