Quick Charge Podcast: January 27, 2021

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla unveils new Model S with new interior, crazy steering wheel, and more
- Tesla loses top manufacturing engineer behind battery production to electric pickup maker Rivian
- Tesla Model S ‘Palladium’ refresh spotted on test track ahead of launch
- Nissan unveils electric ‘winter camper’ van concept
- VW launches new solar-electric yacht project with MEB platform, CUPRA design, and Silent Yachts
- Arcimoto (FUV) to build new micromobility EVs after buying Tilting Motor Works
- Komatsu to make its construction equipment electric using Proterra’s battery technology
- EGEB: Biden just made more big announcements on energy and climate
- Lime adds Vespa-style seated electric scooters to its shared rental fleet
