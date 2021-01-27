Nissan unveils electric ‘winter camper’ van concept

- Jan. 27th 2021 11:41 am ET

Nissan has unveiled a new electric “winter camper” van concept based on its e-NV200 electric van.

Nissan e-NV200 electric van

While Nissan’s electrification effort is mostly known through the Leaf electric car, the Japanese automaker also sells the e-NV200 electric van in some markets.

The e-NV200 got an upgrade in 2018 with a new 40 kWh battery pack for more range, but in a van form-factor, we are talking about a range of only 124 miles (~200 km) between charges based on the WLTP combined cycle.

Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper 

Now, Nissan has unveiled an electric “winter camper” concept based on the electric van:

“Designed to maximize excitement while minimizing environmental impact, the e-NV200 Winter Camper combines the thrill of electric driving with the spirit of the wild. With a host of bespoke driving and lifestyle features, it’s primed to tackle tough terrains.”

They released a quick video of the concept:

The vehicle serves more as a showcase of some accessories that Nissan sells for the van, but they also made a few modifications, like “premium off-road tires and increased ride height provide optimum traction and ground clearance in mud or snow,” as well as twin spotlights mounted on a reinforced steel bar at the front ensure maximum visibility.”

In Europe, the automaker also makes a “custom Nissan Camper Technology Luxury Kit” available:

“The custom Nissan Camper Technology Luxury Kit – available in Europe for the standard e-NV200 van and e-NV200 Evalia passenger van – maximizes comfort and versatility for self-sufficient living. Solar panels on the roof can recharge the onboard 220-volt power pack. The integrated kitchen, refrigerator, folding beds and insulated glass make life on the open road possible in any environment.”

The concept follows a camper version of its electric van that Nissan started selling in Spain a few years ago.

