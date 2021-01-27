Tesla unveils new Model S with new interior, crazy steering wheel, and more

Tesla has unveiled for the first time the highly anticipated new Model S refresh with an “entirely new interior” with crazy steering wheel, new powertrain and more.

It also comes with new prices and trims

New Tesla Model S Interior

We have been reporting on an upcoming Model S interior refresh for years now and it finally came.

Tesla hasn’t been giving a lot of love to its Model S and Model X programs design-wise and while they have been often getting incremental performance upgrades, the vehicles have become stale and it showed in the sales.

Now Tesla has finally unveiled the new Model S and the number one change is a brand new interior:

It comes with several expected changes like a horizontal center display and they retain an instrument cluster – though they made smaller as we reported back in 2018.

While the instrument cluster is smaller, you are going to have a good view of it thanks to the new a butterfly steering wheel.

Tesla calls it a “yoke” steering:

“The ultimate focus on driving: no stalks, no shifting. With a stalkless steering yoke, you can enjoy both the best car to drive, and the best car to be driven in.”

Here’s a closer look at the new Model S steering wheel:

That’s similar to the steering wheel that Tesla unveiled on the new Roadster back in 2017.

But that’s not it, Tesla also added a third display at the rear of the Model S for passengers.

Tesla writes about the displays inside the new Model S:

“With 2200×1300 resolution, ultra-bright colors with exceptional responsiveness and left-right tilt, the new center display is an ideal touchscreen for entertainment and gaming anywhere. A second display in front of the driver shows critical driving information, and a third display provides entertainment and controls for rear passengers.”

Here are a few pictures of the new interior with the new displays:

Tesla also introduced a new glass roof to the Model S and a picture of it gives us a great look at the entire interior including the new backseat with a center console:

Here are all the features in the updated Tesla Model S interior

Audio and Media

Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise cancelling

Multi-device music and media over Bluetooth®

17” center display, 12.3” driver’s display, and 8” second row display

Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power

Wireless controller compatibility

Comfort

Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering and heated windshield

Ventilated front seating

Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning

HEPA air filtration system

Custom driver profiles with automatic easy-entry and exit

Ambient lighting

Tinted glass roof

Ultraviolet and infrared protection on all glass

Convenience

Front center console with sliding cup holders and storage

Second row stowable center armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging

Automatic opening and closing rear liftgate

Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

28 ft³ of cargo space and secure front trunk

Wireless and USB-C fast charging for every passenger

Location-aware automatic garage door opener

Phone Key

Premium Connectivity, 1 year complimentary

Live traffic visualization

Satellite-View Maps

Video Streaming with access to Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more

Caraoke

Music Streaming

Internet Browser

*New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.

New Tesla Model S Performance, Trims and Pricing

While the interior update is the most significant at first glance, Tesla has also updated the Model S under the hood and changed its configurations.

Model S now starts at $80,000 before incentives and Tesla got rid of the ‘Performance’ version to replace it by ‘Plaid’ and ‘Plaid+’:

As you can see, the exterior design was also updated with a chrome delete and a different front-end.

The Model S Long Range now gets 412 miles of range, which goes down to 390 miles if you go with the higher performance ‘Plaid’ version.

As for the ‘Plaid+’, Tesla is expecting over 520 miles out of the vehicle, as the automaker previously announced.

Here are the different specs for the different trims of the new Model S:

Tesla confirmed that they “fully redesigned” the battery modules and pack of the Model S and Model X for the update.

We previously reported on Tesla’s secret ‘Palladium’ project, which involved new production lines for battery packs and bodies for the Model S and Model X.

Tesla also built new drivetrains using technology used in Model 3 and Model Y motors as well as the heat pump first introduced in Model Y and more recently in Model 3.

It should make the Model S and Model X more efficient.

Tesla confirmed that production of the new Model S will start “in Q1” without confirming an exact timeline for deliveries.

This article is still being updated. Please refresh for the latest information.

