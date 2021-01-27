Tesla unveils new Model S with new interior, crazy steering wheel, and more

Tesla has unveiled for the first time the highly anticipated new Model S refresh with an “entirely new interior” with crazy steering wheel, new powertrain and more.
It also comes with new prices and trims
New Tesla Model S Interior
We have been reporting on an upcoming Model S interior refresh for years now and it finally came.
Tesla hasn’t been giving a lot of love to its Model S and Model X programs design-wise and while they have been often getting incremental performance upgrades, the vehicles have become stale and it showed in the sales.
Now Tesla has finally unveiled the new Model S and the number one change is a brand new interior:
It comes with several expected changes like a horizontal center display and they retain an instrument cluster – though they made smaller as we reported back in 2018.
While the instrument cluster is smaller, you are going to have a good view of it thanks to the new a butterfly steering wheel.
Tesla calls it a “yoke” steering:
“The ultimate focus on driving: no stalks, no shifting. With a stalkless steering yoke, you can enjoy both the best car to drive, and the best car to be driven in.”
Here’s a closer look at the new Model S steering wheel:
That’s similar to the steering wheel that Tesla unveiled on the new Roadster back in 2017.
But that’s not it, Tesla also added a third display at the rear of the Model S for passengers.
Tesla writes about the displays inside the new Model S:
“With 2200×1300 resolution, ultra-bright colors with exceptional responsiveness and left-right tilt, the new center display is an ideal touchscreen for entertainment and gaming anywhere. A second display in front of the driver shows critical driving information, and a third display provides entertainment and controls for rear passengers.”
Here are a few pictures of the new interior with the new displays:
Tesla also introduced a new glass roof to the Model S and a picture of it gives us a great look at the entire interior including the new backseat with a center console:
Here are all the features in the updated Tesla Model S interior
Audio and Media
- Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise cancelling
- Multi-device music and media over Bluetooth®
- 17” center display, 12.3” driver’s display, and 8” second row display
- Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power
- Wireless controller compatibility
Comfort
- Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering and heated windshield
- Ventilated front seating
- Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning
- HEPA air filtration system
- Custom driver profiles with automatic easy-entry and exit
- Ambient lighting
- Tinted glass roof
- Ultraviolet and infrared protection on all glass
Convenience
- Front center console with sliding cup holders and storage
- Second row stowable center armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging
- Automatic opening and closing rear liftgate
- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- 28 ft³ of cargo space and secure front trunk
- Wireless and USB-C fast charging for every passenger
- Location-aware automatic garage door opener
- Phone Key
Premium Connectivity, 1 year complimentary
- Live traffic visualization
- Satellite-View Maps
- Video Streaming with access to Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more
- Caraoke
- Music Streaming
- Internet Browser
*New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.
New Tesla Model S Performance, Trims and Pricing
While the interior update is the most significant at first glance, Tesla has also updated the Model S under the hood and changed its configurations.
Model S now starts at $80,000 before incentives and Tesla got rid of the ‘Performance’ version to replace it by ‘Plaid’ and ‘Plaid+’:
As you can see, the exterior design was also updated with a chrome delete and a different front-end.
The Model S Long Range now gets 412 miles of range, which goes down to 390 miles if you go with the higher performance ‘Plaid’ version.
As for the ‘Plaid+’, Tesla is expecting over 520 miles out of the vehicle, as the automaker previously announced.
Here are the different specs for the different trims of the new Model S:
Tesla confirmed that they “fully redesigned” the battery modules and pack of the Model S and Model X for the update.
We previously reported on Tesla’s secret ‘Palladium’ project, which involved new production lines for battery packs and bodies for the Model S and Model X.
Tesla also built new drivetrains using technology used in Model 3 and Model Y motors as well as the heat pump first introduced in Model Y and more recently in Model 3.
It should make the Model S and Model X more efficient.
Tesla confirmed that production of the new Model S will start “in Q1” without confirming an exact timeline for deliveries.
This article is still being updated. Please refresh for the latest information.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.