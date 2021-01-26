Tesla Model S ‘Palladium’ refresh spotted on test track ahead of launch

A Tesla Model S with ‘Palladium’ refresh was spotted being tested on the automaker’s test track at Fremont factory ahead of the launch, which we believe is imminent.

Tesla Model S Palladium Refresh

Back in 2018, we reported on Tesla working on a significant interior design refresh for Model S and Model X that was at the time planned for the summer of 2019.

At the time, the planned update included a new horizontal center display, a smaller instrument cluster, and a focus on higher-end materials inside the vehicles.

This refresh was delayed as Tesla focused all its resources on ramping Model 3 production, but now many think it might be the time that Tesla finally updates the Model S design, and maybe the Model X at the same time.

Over the last few months, we have been extensively reporting on rumors of a possible Model S and Model X design refresh have been increasing lately — especially since Tesla announced that the Model S Plaid is going to require several important changes.

In December, we also reported on Tesla significantly increasing the delivery timeline and price of Model S and Model X going to Europe in March.

Furthermore, we learned that Tesla has extended the Model S/X production holiday shutdown through early January, leading some to believe that the automaker is updating the production line to produce a new version of the electric sedan.

As we previously reported, Tesla has a ‘secret project Palladium’, which included working on new production lines for Model S and Model X last year.

Recently, Electrek also learned that Tesla told employees to liquidate Model S and Model X inventory by the end of the month.

Now Electrek has obtained new drone footage of Tesla testing the new version of the Model S at its test track at Fremont factory:

The footage shows Tesla testing the new version of the vehicles and while we are a bit too far to have a good look at it, it appears to feature exterior body changes, like a wider body at the rear wheels:

It’s in line with another sighting of the updated Model S earlier this month.

With Tesla asking employees to sell all inventory vehicles by the end of the month and now the automaker testing the new version of the vehicle at its factory, it could mean that the launch is imminent.

