Tesla Model S prototype with refresh design spotted in the wild

- Jan. 2nd 2021 3:04 am ET

A Tesla Model S vehicle with what appears to be a new refresh design has been spotted in the wild amid the Model S/X production shutdown..

Tesla Model S Design Refresh

Over the last few months, we have been extensively reporting on rumors of a possible Model S and Model X design refresh have been increasing lately — especially since Tesla announced that the Model S Plaid is going to require several important changes.

In December, we also reported on Tesla significantly increasing the delivery timeline and price of Model S and Model X going to Europe in March.

Furthermore, we recently learned that Tesla has extended the Model S/X production holiday shutdown through early January – leading some to believe that the automaker is updating the production line to produce a new version of the electric sedan.

Back in 2018, we reported on Tesla working on a significant interior design refresh for Model S and Model X that was at the time planned for the summer of 2019.

This refresh was delayed as Tesla focused all its resources on ramping Model 3 production, but now many think it might be the time that Tesla finally updates the Model S design, and maybe the Model X at the same time.

New Tesla Model S Prototype Spotted

Adding to the rumors of an imminent update, Youtube channel ‘The Kilowatts’ posted footage of a Tesla Model S prototype with a new design being spotted in Palo Alto near Tesla’s headquarters.

They posted a video of the sighting today:

As you can see, the vehicle features several changes including a wider body, new rear diffuser, chrome delete on most trims, new headlights, and maybe even some slightly updated wheels – though they look very similar to Tesla’s existing Arachnid wheels.

While it clearly features an updated design and it’s not due to third-party modification since the vehicle has manufacturer plates, it’s not clear if this is a prototype of a new version of the production Model S with a refreshed design or simply a new prototype of the Model S Plaid, which is not expected until late this year.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

