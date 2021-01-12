Quick Charge Podcast: January 12, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model Y aces crash test, watch impressive NHTSA video
- Tesla (TSLA) incorporates Indian company amid rumors of a local factory
- Audi sells almost 50,000 e-tron electric SUVs in 2020
- GM teases Chevy Bolt EUV, confirms full unveiling next month
- GM’s BrightDrop to build delivery EVs, 500 FedEx trucks this year
- Porsche sells more than 20,000 Taycan electric cars in its first year of production
- Sony shares more details of its VISION-S electric car concept, starts road testing
- EGEB: Hawaii’s Kauai to pass 80% green energy with solar and hydro
- NIU launches faster, more powerful MQi GT electric scooter
