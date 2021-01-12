Porsche sells more than 20,000 Taycan electric cars in its first year of production

Porsche announced that it sold more than 20,000 Taycan electric cars in its first full-year of production.

The electric car is becoming one of the brand’s best-selling models.

Porsche Taycan in 2020

Porsche released its 2020 results today and confirmed that total deliveries were down 3% in 2020 compared to its record year in 2019.

The automaker is happy with the results, considering the hit that the auto market has taken amid the pandemic, and attributes some of that success to the Taycan.

Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG, commented:

The coronavirus crisis posed a great challenge from spring 2020 onwards. Nevertheless, we were able to keep deliveries comparatively stable for the year as a whole. Our fresh, attractive product range, the successful start of the Taycan as the first all-electric Porsche and the charisma of our brand – all this contributed to this positive result despite the difficult times.

Porsche confirmed that they delivered just over 20,000 Taycan electric cars in 2020:

Taycan deliveries totalled 20,015 in 2020, despite a six-week pause in production just as the new model was ramping up, and despite many markets planning spring premieres.

That was about the original planned production capacity for the Taycan, but the automaker has been talking about ramping up production if it sees more demand.

Electrek‘s take: A strong start for the Taycan

Amid the pandemic, this is certainly a good result for Porsche.

Also, Porsche was still ramping things up for the Taycan in 2020 with the less expensive 4S version not coming until a few months into the year and the RWD version, which was only launched in China during the second half of the year.

Despite that, in some markets in Europe, the Taycan is literally becoming Porsche’s best-selling model.

Once the German automaker can ramp up these less expensive versions in more markets, I can see them ramping up deliveries of the Taycan by double-digit points in 2021.

You also have the Cross Turismo version coming that will open up the market for the Taycan.

With that and the electric Macan coming, I can see a significant part of Porsche sales being electric next year.

