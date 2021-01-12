GM teases Chevy Bolt EUV, confirms full unveiling next month

GM is again teasing the Chevy Bolt EUV ahead of the full unveiling, which the automaker has now confirmed is coming next month.

Chevy Bolt EUV

Last year, GM had an “EV Day” during which we learned a lot more about their plans, including that it would finally launch a Bolt EV-based crossover called the Bolt EUV and a refresh of the Bolt EV.

Both vehicles are set to enter production in summer 2021, and GM has been teasing them.

In August, they released a teaser image of the shape of the vehicle confirming that it will look very similar to the GM Buick Velite 7 Electric SUV, which is only available in China.

In November, GM unveiled another tiny teaser in the form of the power flow screen.

Last month, GM released another tiny Bolt EUV teaser with a picture of the headlights.

Now at CES, GM is again teasing the Chevy Bolt EUV. This time, the automaker is unveiling the instrument cluster with a glimpse of the user interface for Super Cruise, which is going to be available with the vehicle:

Chevy Bolt EUV and Refresh EV Unveilings

Along with the new teaser, GM has confirmed that the company will fully unveil the Chevy Bolt EUV and the refreshed Chevy Bolt EV next month.

As we previously reported, the refreshed Bolt EV doesn’t feature any significant powertrain upgrade and instead focuses on a design refresh that is more significant in the interior of the electric car.

The two vehicles are GM’s last current generation electric cars before the next generation powered by its new Ultium technology.

The electric vehicles will go into production in the summer for deliveries later this year.

