Audi sells almost 50,000 e-tron electric SUVs in 2020

Audi sold almost 50,000 e-tron electric SUVs in 2020 – a significant increase over last year and launching Audi’s electrification effort ahead of new models hitting the market.

Audi e-tron

The Audi e-tron is starting to come into its own as an electric vehicle program.

The German automaker released its 2020 delivery results and confirmed 79.5% growth in e-tron deliveries to 47,324 units last year:

AUDI AG is continuing its transformation into a provider of sustainable premium mobility and is by some distance the biggest maker of electric vehicles among the three German premium brands. The successful Audi e-tron model (including the Audi e-tron Sportback) registered a significant increase in demand last year, with growth of 79.5 percent (47,324 cars) compared with the previous year. The Audi e-tron is the global top seller among electric vehicles made by German premium manufacturers. In Norway it is even the best-selling of all models. In Germany the Audi e-tron (including the Audi e-tron Sportback) was able to more than double its sales volume in the final quarter in comparison with the previous year.

The electric SUV is getting some momentum after a slower start in 2019.

As we previously reported, the Audi e-tron is also prime for a good year in 2021 with the new Audi e-tron 2021 electric SUV getting a $9,000 price cut and 18 more miles of range.

Electric vehicles are a silver lining for Audi

Audi’s global sales were down -8.3% versus 2019, which is not that bad considering the difficult year that the automotive industry had in 2020.

But there are two silver linings for Audi: electric vehicles and China.

While Audi’s sales in most markets were down roughly 20%, sales were up 5% in China and electric vehicles skyrocketed.

In the US, sales were down 16%, but the e-tron sales were up 10%.

The difference was even bigger in Europe where the German automaker sells a less expensive version of the electric SUV.

Sales were down 19% in Europe, but Audi e-tron (including the Audi e-tron Sportback) was up 80%.

With the Q4 e-tron and e-tron GT launching this year, Audi is going to be motivated to continue this EV momentum.

