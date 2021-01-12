Tesla Model Y aces crash test, watch impressive NHTSA video

Tesla Model Y has aced its NHTSA crash and safety test, obtaining a 5-star safety rating in the process.

You can watch watch the impressive crash test video below.

Tesla and safety

While Tesla is known for being a technology-forward automaker and emphasizing the “fun” aspect of its vehicles with video games and other entertainment, safety is actually its top priority, and it has been really successful at it.

Model S and Model X both achieved 5-star safety ratings with some of the lowest probability of severe injury ever seen.

As for the Model 3, the electric sedan has won several safety plaudits, including 5-star ratings in all categories and the lowest probability of injury ever tested from NHTSA, 5 stars from Euro NCAP, while being hailed as setting a “new safety technology benchmark,” and 5 stars from the Australiasian NCAP.

Tesla Model Y safety rating

Now it’s Model Y’s turn to get its safety rating from NHTSA, and the small electric SUV just aced the test.

Like its predecessors, Tesla’s latest electric vehicle has scored 5 stars in every category:

It obviously resulted in an overall 5-star safety rating for the Model Y based on NHTSA’s tests.

The Model Y is likely to get more safety testing in 2021, including from IIHS and Euro NCAP.

Tesla Model Y crash test video

NHTSA has also released a video of the crash tests for the Model Y.

You can watch below if you don’t mind seeing beautiful electric vehicles getting badly damaged:

