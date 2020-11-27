Podcast: Tesla Model S/X refresh rumors, TSLA to the moon, new electric pickup, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including new rumors of a Tesla Model S and Model X refresh, TSLA stock is going to the moon, a possible new electric pickup, and more.
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla increases prices on next EU batch of Model S and Model X —sparking refresh rumors
- Tesla (TSLA) surges to new highs, valuation now reaching close to half a trillion dollars
- Tesla Semi electric truck to have up to 621 miles of range, says Elon Musk
- Elon Musk talks new Tesla model to be designed in Europe: likely a small electric hatchback
- Tesla’s first full battery cell factory will produce up to 250 GWh — roughly the current world capacity
- Tesla boosts Model S range again, now beating Lucid Air
- Tesla Model X gets hacked through new relay attack, Tesla says it is pushing a patch
- Tesla recalls over 9,000 Model X SUVs over small pieces that can detach while driving
- Tesla recalls 437 Model Y SUVs over loose bolt in steering control
- Tesla is now under NHTSA scrutiny over Model S/X suspension after disputing recall in China
- Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers on EPA range with up to 300 miles
- VW ID.4 electric SUV gets official EPA range: 250 miles
- GM drops out of Trump’s lawsuit against California’s emission rules in suspiciously opportunistic move
- Nissan is looking to build electric Titan with the help of a little-known electric pickup startup
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.