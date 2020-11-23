Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers on EPA range with up to 300 miles

The EPA has released its range estimates for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the electric vehicle has delivered on its promises, inlcuding a range of up to 300 miles.

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first all-electric vehicle built to be electric from the ground up.

Deliveires are about to start in the US and the EPA is starting to release its ratings.

They have tested all but one version of the Mach-E – confirming Ford’s previously released estimates.

The electric crossover is getting 230 miles of range for the base ‘Standard-range RWD’ version and up to 300 miles for the ‘Extended-range RWD’ version.

Here are all the EPA ratings released today compared to Ford’s previously released estimates:

Mustang Mach-E (targeted) Mustang Mach-E (EPA-estimated ratings) Standard-range RWD: 230 miles Standard-range RWD: 230 miles Extended-range RWD: 300 miles Extended-range RWD: 300 miles Standard-range eAWD: 210 miles Standard-range eAWD: 211 miles Extended-range eAWD: 270 miles Extended-range eAWD: 270 miles

The California Route 1 version is the only one that the EPA has yet to complete testing for, but it is expected to get the targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles on a single charge.

Darren Palmer, global director of Battery Electric Vehicles at Ford Motor Company, commented:

“This validation by the EPA comes at a perfect time as the Mustang Mach-E is gearing up to take on the open road,”

Ford dealerships are expected to start customer deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E in the coming weeks.

The EPA hasn’t updated its website with the new ratings yet, but it is expected to be available soon.

We should get to see the efficiency of the Ford Mustang Mach-E with the release.

As we previously reported, the electric vehicle is available in two battery pack sizes: 68 kWh (Standard Range) and 88 kWh (Extended Range).

Electrek’s Take

The Mach-E doesn’t appear super efficient based on the EPA numbers and the size of its battery packs.

Tesla Model Y is crushing it in terms of efficiency.

However, EPA numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Automakers can limit them or push them to their limits and some real-world testing is required for a better comparison.

Hopefully, we should be able to do that soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.