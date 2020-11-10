Quick Charge Podcast: November 10, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model 3 confirms new 82 kWh battery pack, thanks to new cells
- Elon Musk’s 25 guns: a 25-person Tesla engineering task force to fix Gigafactory Berlin
- Elon Musk: Tesla’s RNA vaccine printer for CureVac is going to be ‘important product for the world’
- Tesla finally acknowledges eMMC failure with its touchscreen, offers extended warranty
- Tesla is looking to switch to AMD ‘Navi’ chip for onboard computer, leak shows
- Ford invests $100 million in Kansas City factory to build the electric Transit van
- Electrify America’s electric car fast-charging reaches milestone of 500 stations
- Arcimoto chops top off its 3-wheeled electric car to create new Roadster model
- EGEB: Financial CEOs: Biden to make big climate politics impact
- Green energy: 90% growth of power capacity globally in 2020
- Juiced launches new version of its 30 mph HyperScorpion electric moped
