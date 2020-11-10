If you thought two versions of the popular Juiced Scorpion electric moped were enough, then think again. San Diego-based Juiced Bikes just unveiled a new addition to the family known as the HyperScorpion Express.

The bright yellow paint job of the HyperScorpion Express isn’t the only thing that separates it from the rest of the line.

The new model is actually designed for extreme utility, and is the latest in a growing crop of cargo or utility-oriented e-bikes.

With a wide-format modular rear rack, the HyperScorpion Express is purpose-built for hauling cargo.

In fact, this might be the best delivery e-bike model we’ve seen yet from a US-based electric bicycle company.

You know those big food backpacks that delivery companies like UberEats and DoorDash use? They fit perfectly in the back of the new HyperScorpion Express. And the bright yellow color will surely help keep delivery riders safer while they prowl the streets all day.







The rest of the HyperScorpion Express is largely unchanged compared to the standard HyperScorpion — not that there is much standard about the bike.

A top speed that exceeds 30 mph (48 km/h) and a giant 52V 19.2Ah battery combine to give the HyperScorpion Express some serious performance.

That 1 kWh battery is rated for a maximum range of 70 miles (112 km) in pedal assist mode, though our own testing of the HyperScorpion found that the throttle-only range could be half as much at reasonable speeds.

Still, with twice as much battery as many common e-bikes, the HyperScorpion Express seems sure to go the distance.

And the removable and swappable batteries mean that delivery riders could swap in a fresh battery if they truly need to ride all day.

The bike sports front and rear suspension as well as a step-through frame similar to classic mopeds. The suspension and frame design are both advantages for delivery riders — just imagine throwing your leg over that giant insulated delivery bag!

The $3,099 HyperScorpion Express is priced at a small premium over the $2,999 HyperScorpion, thanks to its giant modular rack.

And for riders that want the fun of riding a Scorpion but don’t need the same incredibly high power and long range, the base version of the Scorpion is priced at just $1,799.

While we haven’t tested the Express version, we have reviewed the Juiced HyperScorpion and found it to be an incredibly powerful and capable electric moped, and we’ve founded its standard Scorpion little brother to also be a fun ride, even if it doesn’t have the same over-the-top speed and power.

Check out our review video below!

