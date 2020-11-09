Tesla scares Roadster reservation holders by removing car from website, Musk says it’s a mistake

Tesla gave Roadster reservation holders, who placed up to $250,000 deposits on the car, a scare by “removing the electric supercar from its website.”

CEO Elon Musk says it’s just a mistake, but it’s actually still on the website — just not front and center anymore.

When first unveiling the next-generation Tesla Roadster in 2017, Musk said that it will come to market in 2020.

Tesla started taking reservations for the impressive electric supercar with a 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and over 600 miles of range at the unveiling event.

People who wanted to be first in line to get the vehicle had to put down between $50,000 and $250,000 in deposits.

The vehicle program was later delayed as the CEO said that it wasn’t a priority for Tesla.

Earlier this year, Musk hinted at Tesla Roadster being delayed all the way to 2022 as the automaker focuses on the Cybertruck.

More recently, during the release of Tesla’s Q2 earnings in July, Musk hinted at Tesla Roadster production starting in California within 12 to 18 months.

The lack of a clear timeline has long been worrying Roadster reservation holders and now some, like YouTuber Marques Brownlee, brought up the fact that Tesla removed the Roadster from the website to Elon Musk.

The CEO responded that it was accidental:

This is accidental. Will be back shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2020

However, the Roadster is still on Tesla’s website, and Brownlee is more referring to the fact that Tesla removed it from its top menu.

Musk confirmed that it will be back in the top menu once it hits production:

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2020

But the CEO didn’t elaborate on when Tesla will start production of the next-generation Roadster.

Electrek’s Take

Production of the Roadster is tied to Tesla starting to produce the Plaid tri-motor powertrain, which itself has been delayed in the Plaid Model S to the end of next year.

Of course, there’s more to the Roadster than the powertrain, but the two have been linked by Elon before.

Either way, Roadster reservation holders who put $50,000 to $250,000 deposits on the vehicle would appreciate some clarity on the timeline.

If not that, I think a demonstration of the SpaceX package that Elon has been hyping for years now would be appreciated too, since it’s apparently going to be an important option for the new Tesla Roadster.

Earlier this year, the CEO said that Tesla might give an update on the new Roadster and the Tesla Semi later this year.

If the SpaceX package on the Roadster is even half as capable as Elon has been hyping for the past two years, I think they could break the internet with a demo of it.

I could see Tesla releasing that with the start of orders (instead of reservations) and a production date.

