Tesla Roadster’s SpaceX thruster will be hidden behind the license plate, says Elon Musk

Tesla’s new Roadster is going to come with an optional ‘SpaceX package’ that will include cold air thrusters to improve performance.

Now CEO Elon Musk says that the thruster will be hidden behind the license plate.

When first unveiling the vehicle, Musk claimed a list of insanely impressive specs for the new Roadster, including 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, 620-mile of range, and more.

Musk has been teasing those specs as the “base specs” and other versions could be even crazier.

Later, he even said that Tesla will offer a ‘SpaceX package’ that will include cold air thrusters.

At first, the CEO said that these thrusters, which basically amount to small rocket engines, will “dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering”, but he also said that it would “maybe even allow a Tesla to fly.”

He talked about the Tesla Roadster even being able to hover over the ground.

It’s still unclear what those thrusters are going to look like on a car, but now Musk says that they will be subtle and the rear thruster is even going to be hidden behind the license plate:

SpaceX thruster package will be subtle. Hidden behind license plate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2019

The comment was in response to a fan design concept of the Tesla Roadster with a Back to the Future-inspired SpaceX package by designer Charlie Automotive:

Previously, Musk says that the SpaceX pacakge would remove the backseat of the Tesla Roadster because the air tank and compressor will take up the space, but it will definetly be more subtle than this concept.

After a recent outing of the Tesla Roadster prototype, we got our first look at the next-gen Roadster’s trunk and as well as the back seats and door system.

When unveiling the car in 2017, Tesla stated that they aimed to take the new Roadster to production in 2020.

The automaker is currently taking reservations for the $200,000 base version with an expensive $50,000 deposit and for the $250,000 Founders Series for an even more insane $250,000 deposit.

Recently, Musk tempered expectations when it comes to the timing of the release of the new Tesla Roadster – saying that it is not a priority.

Tesla removed the vehicle from its product roadmap in recent presentations.

