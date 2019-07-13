Tesla Roadster’s SpaceX thruster will be hidden behind the license plate, says Elon Musk

- Jul. 13th 2019 4:27 pm ET

0

Tesla’s new Roadster is going to come with an optional ‘SpaceX package’ that will include cold air thrusters to improve performance.

Now CEO Elon Musk says that the thruster will be hidden behind the license plate.

When first unveiling the vehicle, Musk claimed a list of insanely impressive specs for the new Roadster, including 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, 620-mile of range, and more.

Musk has been teasing those specs as the “base specs” and other versions could be even crazier.

Later,  he even said that Tesla will offer a ‘SpaceX package’ that will include cold air thrusters.

At first, the CEO said that these thrusters, which basically amount to small rocket engines, will “dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering”, but he also said that it would “maybe even allow a Tesla to fly.”

He talked about the Tesla Roadster even being able to hover over the ground.

It’s still unclear what those thrusters are going to look like on a car, but now Musk says that they will be subtle and the rear thruster is even going to be hidden behind the license plate:

The comment was in response to a fan design concept of the Tesla Roadster with a Back to the Future-inspired SpaceX package by designer Charlie Automotive:

Previously, Musk says that the SpaceX pacakge would remove the backseat of the Tesla Roadster because the air tank and compressor will take up the space, but it will definetly be more subtle than this concept.

After a recent outing of the Tesla Roadster prototype, we got our first look at the next-gen Roadster’s trunk and as well as the back seats and door system.

When unveiling the car in 2017, Tesla stated that they aimed to take the new Roadster to production in 2020.

The automaker is currently taking reservations for the $200,000 base version with an expensive $50,000 deposit and for the $250,000 Founders Series for an even more insane $250,000 deposit.

Recently, Musk tempered expectations when it comes to the timing of the release of the new Tesla Roadster – saying that it is not a priority.

Tesla removed the vehicle from its product roadmap in recent presentations.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Roadster all-electric hypercar

Tesla Roadster all-electric hypercar

Tesla Roadster is an all-electric hypercar developed by Tesla Motors

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Tesla Amazon shop

Tesla Amazon shop

Get Tesla merch and more directly from Tesla on Amazon
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X