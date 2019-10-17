Review: AM1+ is a sleek, no-frills commuter electric bicycle

The AM1 is a simple, easy-to-use e-bike with the smallest battery I’ve ever seen. It’s definitely an eye-catcher, and I felt very nimble and agile with the position and equipment. The bike’s performance was above what I expected for its price range.

Tech specs

Motor: 250 W geared hub motor

250 W geared hub motor Top Speed: 32km/h (20mph)

32km/h (20mph) Range: 15.2 Km tested at full throttle (9.5 miles)

15.2 Km tested at full throttle (9.5 miles) Battery: 24V 5.2Ah (124.8)

24V 5.2Ah (124.8) Charge Time: (2.6 Hours)

(2.6 Hours) Weight: 15.64 kg (34.5 lb)

15.64 kg (34.5 lb) Frame: 6061 aluminium

6061 aluminium Brakes: Tektro mechanical disc

Tektro mechanical disc Gearing: Single speed

Analog motion: Warrior of the young

If you’re considering an AM1 or AM1+, then you’re probably a young commuter, or you have young legs. Despite the specs, the AM1 has the power to address the agility, speed, and adrenaline needs of a rush-addicted urban commuter. There are so many attributes that lend to this: lightweight, narrow handlebars, disc brakes, forward position, and a seat that encourages standing on the pedals for extra speed. If you want to skydive between cars in dense urban traffic jams; this is your bike. Alternatively, if you wanted to ride slow enough for everyone to see a very good-looking rider atop a very good-looking bike, you’re also in the right place.

$1,000 e-bike or $1,200 e-bike?

At $999, the AM1 makes quite a compelling e-bike. There’s been a few entries in the sub $1,000 range, and they all have trade-offs. In the case of the AM1, the upgraded AM1+ version includes disc brakes, kickstand, and color-matched fenders for an additional $200. For the equipment, it’s not a bad deal, provided those are the upgrades you want. Because I’ve only tried the AM1+, I can’t say for certain, but I’m thinking the rim brakes wouldn’t be so bad, given the low weight and tame top speed of the bike. On the other hand, the fenders really make the bike look good, adding more value than the mere practicality. The muted gray across the whole bike looks like a great fit in any fashion climate.

Smallest e-bike battery, decent performance

The battery itself weighs in at .9 Kg (2 lbs), which makes it very easy to transport outside the bike. I tried it out in the water bottle net on the side of my backpack, and it fit like a charm. This made it easy to take the battery inside for charging.

A spare battery is an easy upgrade for those who want to take the bike another 15 to 30 kilometers. Typical battery packs range from 360 Wh, 500 Wh, or increasing popularity of 720 Wh. The AM1 is a minuscule 124.8 Wh. I was under the impression it would get around 8 km (5 miles) of range at full throttle, but I was quite surprised that I kept riding until it finally croaked at 15.2 km (9.5 miles). To put this in context, I’ve personally range-tested bikes with quadruple the capacity that scored only double the distance. How does the AM1 accomplish this?

Lightweight e-bike

The AM1 Plus, with the battery kickstand fenders and all, weighs in at 15.64 kg (34.5 lbs). On account of the low weight, it’s really easy to toss around, lift up the stairs, lean into curves, and the steering is so tight that it makes Ray Liotta’s disapproving lips seem loose. This of course comes at the cost of all the extra equipment that can make riding more comfortable, enjoyable, or plain old fun. It wouldn’t take much to improve the seat, and I think the extra weight is worth it in this case.

Not being able to change speeds can be frustrating at first, but being able to call upon the throttle is a welcome safety net. The plastic pedals included with the bike are one of the first things I’d customize, and I’d probably look for something to match the overall light color, as I feel the black pedals intrude upon the overall look just a little bit.

Shocking electric performance

Aside from range, the AM1+ surprised me with how well the system performed. The motor jumps like a 350 watt system, even though the motor is rated for 250 watts. Normally a cadence-based pedal assist can be a chore to initiate, given the pedals rotate to trip the sensor. However, since the AM1+ puts the rider’s weight forward, the pedal assist is pretty easy to start. On flat terrain the AM1+ felt amazing, and with eyes on the road, hills can be tackled with ease. Still, getting caught at a light unprepared isn’t the most fun part of the experience.

