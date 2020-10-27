Quick Charge Podcast: October 27, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla mysteriously removes regenerative braking strength option in new cars
- Tesla (TSLA) launches new ‘Energy Plan’ to offer low electricity rates with solar and Powerwall VPP
- Waymo to bring its autonomous driving technology to Daimler’s semi trucks
- Lordstown (RIDE) goes public as people bet on them delivering electric pickup with in-wheel motors
- Baojun E300 Plus: How cheap is this EV from General Motors?
- EGEB: GM, Ford knew about climate change a half century ago
- Coal CEO Bob Murray dies after filing for black lung benefits
- Harley-Davidson officially spins off new electric bicycle company with stunning first model
