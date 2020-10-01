Quick Charge Podcast: October 1, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Autopilot gets top marks for performance but trashed for driver engagement in new industry-wide tests
- Tesla starts activating new charge port heater, but it’s unclear who has it
- Tesla cuts Model 3 price in China, improves range with cobalt-free LFP batteries
- Volvo starts production of its highly-anticipated XC40 electric SUV
- HONDA e — Is this the ultimate Urban Electric Car?
- GM’s Nikola (NKLA) deal in jeopardy as tone changes, opens door to walk away from the deal
- 60% of new cars are electric in new milestone for Norway thanks to VW ID.3
- EGEB: Fort Bragg gets the largest floating solar in the US southeast
- 20% of US homes use 45% of all cooling consumption nationwide
- Review: The new 2020 GoCycle GX is an awesome e-bike (if you’ve got the cash)
