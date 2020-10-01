60% of new cars are electric in new milestone for Norway thanks to VW ID.3

Electric cars got another win in Norway where they accounted for over 60% of new cars sold in the market last month — thanks to the VW ID.3.

Norway has long been the world’s leading market when it comes to electric vehicles. They have the most aggressive electrification goal of any market with the aim to have every new car on the road being electric by 2025.

Considering the world’s average market share for EVs currently stand at around 3%, this is a really ambitious goal, but the nation is tracking well.

Last year, 56% of Norway’s new cars were electric (full electric or plug-in hybrids).

In 2020, things have been harder to judge since overall cars sales have plunged due to the pandemic.

However, sales have rebounded and in September, car sales were up 40% versus the same period last year.

In September, over 60% of cars registered in Norway were electric (via nettavisen translated from Norwegian):

“As many as 15,552 cars received registrations last month, and electric cars dominated in total with a market share of as much as 61.5 percent, according to figures from the Road Traffic Information Council (OFV). This is the highest ever measured in Norway.”

The launch of the VW ID.3 contributed greatly to the new milestone with 1,989 units sold in September.

Tesla Model 3 contributed too. After a slower few months as the pandemic affected the supply to Europe, Tesla delivered 1,116 Model 3 vehicles in Norway in September.

Lastly, Norway’s new milestone was also helped by the new Polestar 2, which added 937 electric cars to the total.

Electrek’s Take

Things are progressing as expected.

As I previously stated, I can see all-electric cars reaching a 65% market share in Norway by the end of the year — going up to 75% with plug-in hybrids. The 2025 goal is going to be easily achievable in my opinion, with several more EVs hitting the road in the market over the next few years.

Next year, when Volkswagen delivers more variants of the ID.3 and ramps up ID.4 deliveries, and Tesla starts European deliveries of the Model Y, I wouldn’t be surprised if Norway ends the year with over 80% of sales being all-electric.

At that point, it will make very little sense for people to buy anything else than an electric car.

