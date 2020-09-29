VW ID.4’s AWD model will have 2,200lb tow capacity, available in mid-2021

VW’s online configurator for the ID.4 is out, and a new detail has emerged about the car’s towing capabilities. There will be an available tow hitch option, but it will only be included with the AWD model starting mid-next year. The AWD option is $3,680, and a tow hitch is included with all AWD models.

Towing will not be available on RWD models, which should start shipping within a couple months. So if you need a factory-rated tow capacity, you’ll have to wait. All models will, however, have roof rails as an exterior storage solution.

The RWD and AWD models differ significantly in power, with the RWD clocking in at 201hp while the AWD should put out around 300hp. This difference in power, along with increased traction from an AWD drivetrain, helps to enable the AWD model’s towing capabilities.

The configurator states that the ID.4’s tow capacity should only be used with a braked trailer, but suggests a visit to the Owner’s Manual (which is not yet available) for more information:

Maximum tow rating for braked trailer only when equipped with appropriate third-party trailer brake controller and factory-installed towing hitch. Vehicle load, other accessories, and options may reduce maximum towing capacity. See vehicle Owner’s Manual for details.

This is not a particularly high-tow capacity for American standards, but on European cars a 1,000kg (2,200lb) tow capacity is quite common. There are a lot of small trailers and caravans available in Europe which fall under this capacity. Even the Tesla Model 3 can get a tow hitch in Europe, with a comparable 910kg capacity. Though the ID.4’s tow capacity is significantly lower than the more-directly-competing Model Y’s 3,500lb capacity.

VW has hyped up the ID.4’s towing and rough-road capabilities recently, posting a YouTube video a few weeks ago showing the SUV tackling difficult terrain and towing a small trailer:

There had been some confusion about the ID.4’s towing capacity, with several numbers making their way around the internet. Now that the configurator is live, we finally have a solid number.

Preorders for the ID.4 opened last week and VW’s “First Edition” trim sold out almost immediately, though only a few thousand are allocated to the US. We can presume that “Pro” models are selling briskly enough, though anyone who needs a tow hitch will have to wait until next summer or thereabouts.

The ID.4 “Pro” trim with AWD drivetrain is priced at $43,675 before incentives, which means it will start at just over $36,000 after US federal tax credit, and possibly even lower after state and local incentives. EPA range has not yet been confirmed for the AWD model, but the RWD model has an 82kWh battery pack for 250 miles of range from a 201hp motor.

VW says a smaller-battery version will also be available mid-2021.

