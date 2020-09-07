VW confirms ID.4 towing capacity, shows utility performance in new video

VW has confirmed the upcoming ID.4 electric SUV’s towing capacity in a new video showing the utility performance of the vehicle.

Over the last month, VW has been hyping the launch of the ID.4 electric SUV by gradually releasing more information about the vehicle.

Most recently, we got our first look at the ID.4’s interior and VW started production in Germany.

Now the German automaker is out with a new video of the ID.4 electric SUV showcasing its utility capacity with different maneuvers — including towing a trailer.

At first glance, the electric SUV looks weird in the video, but that’s because they still have some light camouflage on it:

The camouflage is the same color as the vehicle’s body and it seems mainly to be hiding the final form of the lights.

However, we already had a pretty good look at the final design of the electric SUV due to a leak in China.

VW writes in the description of the video:

he ID.4 is quickly approaching its launch, with the first vehicles scheduled for delivery before the end of this year. In future Volkswagen’s ID.4 will be part of the globally booming, compact SUV segment – with plans to produce and sell the e-SUV not only in Europe, but also in China and later in the USA. As the first fully electric Volkswagen SUV, the ID.4 is the second model within the ID. range after the ID.3. This new, individual product range has been the latest supplement to the brand’s traditional product portfolio. In this process, the designation ID. stands for intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies. The ID.4 will be available from September 24th, 2020.

The automaker confirmed that the electric SUV is going to have a towing capacity of up to 1,900 kg (4,200 lbs), which is reasonable for an SUV of this size.

We should get all the final details about the VW ID.4 in the coming weeks — leading up to the reveal later this month.

