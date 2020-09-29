Quick Charge Podcast: September 29, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) secures massive order of Tesla Semi electric trucks from Walmart
- Elon Musk is frustrated by media coverage of Tesla Battery Day: ‘It’s sad’
- Ford slashes Mustang Mach-E electric car prices by up to $3,000
- GM tests its Ultium battery system for Cruise Origin autonomous electric vehicle
- End of quarter best EV deals on Niro, e-tron, Bolt, I-Pace, more
- EPA chief forgets he is not an oil lobbyist anymore in letter threatening to block California’s gas car ban
- EGEB: Here’s what China’s net zero plan might look like
- Sleek new Fiido D11 folding e-bike launches for retail sale (with $300 off code!)
- Offroad EVs inbound: Polaris and Zero Motorcycles announce 10-year partnership
