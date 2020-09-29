EGEB: Here’s what China’s net zero plan might look like

A Chinese climate research institute has created China’s road map to reach net zero by 2060.

New Jersey bans plastic bags, polystyrene foam containers… and paper bags.

French oil giant Total buys London’s largest electric vehicle charging network.

Arcadia Power is committed to making clean energy work for the planet and your bank account — all without changing your utility company. Sign up to receive your $20 Amazon Gift Card.

China’s net zero road map

Just a week ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that the world’s largest polluter would reach net zero by 2060, Electrek reported. And China already has a plan.

Tsinghua University’s Institute of Energy, Environment and Economy, which closely works with the Chinese government, has created a road map to help China reach its goal.

The report says that China’s emissions will peak sometime between 2025 and 2030 and total energy demand will start to decline around 2035. The plan sees a gradual transition over the next 15 years, and then a rapid acceleration after 2035.

It increases green and nuclear energy and phases out coal by 2050. China would need to boost its share of non-fossil fuel energy to 20% by 2025, five years earlier than originally planned.

The share of non-fossil fuels in total energy demand will grow from around 15% in 2019 to 20% by 2025, 24% in 2030, 62% in 2050, and 84% in 2060, Bloomberg reports. Solar would see a positive percentage change of 587% by 2060, nuclear 382%, and wind 346%.

Power generation would nearly double from 2025 to about 16.4 terrawatt-hours in 2060, with electricity making up 80% of total energy consumption by 2060. Wind, solar, and nuclear power will have to be boosted to offset the decline of dirty power as total electricity demand keeps increasing.

China is the world’s largest green energy and electric vehicle market.

New Jersey’s big disposable ban

Were you impressed by Maryland’s announcement that it was to become the first state to ban disposable foam containers as of October 1? New Jersey’s response: Maryland, hold my beer.

Last week, the state’s legislature voted to ban both plastic and paper single-use bags, and disposable polystyrene foam food containers and cups. That makes the Garden State one of the strictest in the US when it comes to dealing with plastic and packaging.

The ban would begin 18 months after the bill goes into effect, and Governor Philip Murphy is expected to sign the bill.

So what are shoppers supposed to use? Their own reusable bags. (No, it’s not hard. I’ve done it for years.) As Electrek stated yesterday, cardboard and paper products are viable alternatives for food containers and break down within weeks to months.

Eight other states have bans on single-use plastic bags that are either in effect or will soon be implemented.

Total buys the Source London EV network

The French oil giant Total is taking over Source London (a trading name of Blue Point London), London’s largest electric vehicle charging network with 1,300+ charging points, the EV charging arm of French transportation firm Bolloré Group. The Bolloré Group has managed the Source London network since 2014. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Source London makes up more than half of the UK capital’s network, and it plans to install another 2,000 charge points across the city this year.

Total will provide 100% green electricity for the Source London charge points via its energy subsidiary Total Gas & Power. (Source London already runs on 100% green energy.) Total intends to operate 150,000 charge points in a number of European cities by 2025. It’s yet another example of oil giants shifting into EVs and green energy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.