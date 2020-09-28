Quick Charge Podcast: September 28, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) signs lithium supply agreement with North Carolina project, sends stock up 200%
- Tesla is looking to acquire stake in LG’s battery business, surprising report says
- Tesla to make two new different electric cars at Giga Berlin and Shanghai, Elon Musk confirms
- Ford announces $1.8 billion investment to produce ‘fully battery electric vehicles’ in Canada
- Honda unveils sleek new electric SUV concept, showing ‘future mass-production model’ trend
- VW ID.4 spotted in wild in CA ahead of launch
- Mercedes-Benz reveals surreal driving footage of insane-looking electric car prototype
- Polestar is going to bring this cool electric car concept to production
- EGEB: Solar pay-as-you-go market leader secures $90M
- 64 countries pledge to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030
Electrek Daily Channel
