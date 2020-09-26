Quick Charge Podcast: September 26, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model 3 with 100,000 miles shows extreme low cost and minimal battery degradation
- Tesla acquires more land in Texas for future expansion, battery factory?
- Tesla launches $2,000 ‘Acceleration Boost’ upgrade on Model Y
- Tesla Sentry Mode is coming to Amazon’s Ring with new USB hub
- Lordstown reveals the interior of the Endurance electric pickup truck
- Daimler unveils electric bus with 441 kWh solid-state battery pack
- The first version of VW ID.4 electric SUV sold out on the first day
- EGEB: Boris says ‘UK could be the Saudi Arabia of wind power’, more
- Climate Week NYC: Prince Charles: We must take ‘swift action’
