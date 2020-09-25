Lordstown reveals the interior of the Endurance electric pickup truck

Lordstown has revealed the interior of its upcoming Endurance electric pickup truck set for deliveries next year.

The new startup has been created in an opportunistic way.

It partly spun out of Workhorse, which has been working on its own plug-in hybrid pickup truck, and a deal to acquire the Lordstown factory from GM last year.

Steve Burns, who founded Lordstown Motors, made it clear that the company was built around the deal with GM to acquire the factory and finance the reconfiguration to build electric vehicles at the location.

The company’s plan is to quickly bring an all-electric pickup truck to market and become the first to market with a production electric vehicle to be equipped with in-wheel hub electric motors.

In June, the automaker unveiled the Endurance electric pickup truck at an event at the Lordstown factory.

Now, they are unveiling the vehicle’s interior — or at least the cockpit — with the first few pictures:

The electric pickup features a large instrument cluster screen that extends to the right center to act as a center display.

It also features analog buttons.

Here are the specs that the company has released about Endurance electric pickup truck earlier this year:

Base Price: $52,500

Safety Rating (Front, Side, Rollover): 5 / 5 / 4

ADAS-LDW, AEB, Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Software – OTA (Over the Air Updates)

Fault monitoring – OTA realtime

EV Range (EPA cycle): 250+ miles

Charging time (95% SOC, Level 2-7kW AC/Level 3 DC): 10 hrs / 0.5 to 1.5 hrs

Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary) 120V, 30 amp

Seating Capacity: 5

Towing Capacity: 7,500 lbs

Drivetrain layout: 4 Hub Electric Motors

Brakes Front/Rear: Custom in hub motor brakes

Wheels: 20 in

Horsepower Peak: 600 hp

Electrical Power Steering Assist

Top Speed (Software Governed): 80 mph (128 kph)

Gradeability at GVW: 30%

Warranty: 3-years bumper-to-bumper; 8-year battery warranty

The company says it now has 40,000 reservations for the Endurance pickup truck.

Lordstown Motors originally said that the Endurance electric pickup truck would be in production by the end of 2020, but it has recently pushed the target to next year as it works to deploy some production capacity at the factory.

