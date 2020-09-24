Tesla Sentry Mode is coming to Amazon’s Ring with new USB hub

Ring, Amazon’s home security company, is launching a new car product that will work with Tesla’s Sentry Mode and also with a new USB hub.

Tesla’s Sentry Mode is an integrated surveillance system inside Tesla’s vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car.

The system detects when there’s a “threat,” which basically consists of anyone or anything approaching the car, and starts recording.

It was released after there was a series of break-ins in Tesla vehicles in the Bay Area.

The system, which is built on Tesla’s TeslaCam dashcam system, has been changing the game when it comes to vandalizing parked cars.

We reported on several instances where Sentry Mode’s video evidence helped police identify and find vandals.

It has also helped prevent theft or solve them after the fact — like recently with an RV in Canada.

In order for TeslaCam and Sentry Mode to work on a Tesla, you need a few accessories. You need a storage device, we recommend a Samsung portable SSD, but a USB hub is also highly recommended in order to be able to use your USB ports.

At first, Tesla owners were just using USB splitters and dongles, but more recently, many Tesla owners decided to improve their setups with a hub designed especially for Model 3 and Model Y from Jeda ($15 off with code Electrek).

The hub allows users to hide their storage device neatly while offering more USB ports. Several companies have since copied the design.

Now Ring is launching a similar solution that works with its existing home security app.

The product is called “Ring Car Connect” and it is “an API for car manufacturers that allows customers to receive mobile alerts for detected events, watch recorded vehicle video footage, and see important vehicle information such as if the car is locked or unlocked.”

Tesla vehicles are the first cars to be integrated:

The first compatible vehicles for Ring Car Connect are Tesla models 3, X, S, and Y. Once users install this aftermarket device, they can watch Tesla Sentry Mode and recorded driving footage in the Ring app over wifi or from anywhere via LTE (with an optional connectivity plan).

It basically allows you to link your Tesla Sentry Mode to your Ring home security system.

Based on pictures released by Ring, they are also planning to package their Ring Car Connect system in a USB hub:

The device itself will cost $200 on top of the monthly Ring subscription. Preorders are launching on October 8 on Amazon and deliveries are going to happen in 2021.

Electrek’s Take

At $200, it is certainly not cheap. It sounds like it comes with a storage device, but the capacity is not clear.

I guess it could be a good solution if you are already a Ring app user.

If not, I think an SSD with Jeda’s USB hub makes more sense. You can get a good SSD starting at around $80 and the Jeda hub, which costs $79. Electrek readers can get an extra $15 discount by using the code Electrek.

Either way, it’s nice to see more options, but I feel like Tesla could bring everything in-house to create a more seamless experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.