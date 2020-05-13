Tesla updates Model 3 interior to match Model Y features

When Tesla launched Model Y, it had a few interior features that weren’t available in Model 3, but now the automaker has started to update the electric sedan to match the features found in its younger but bigger brother.

For the most part, the Model Y’s interior is extremely similar to Model 3 aside from the bigger cargo space and the eventual third-row seats.

Tesla started Model Y deliveries in March and when the automaker delivered the first few units, we were surprised to learn that the new electric SUV came standard with a Qi wireless phone charger.

In Model 3, it is only sold as an aftermarket item and doesn’t come standard with the electric car.

Now Tesla has started to include it for the Model 3 made-in-China and the change is expected to also come to Model 3 vehicles made in the Fremont factory when production restarts.

Model Y also featured several USB C connectors the Model 3 had previous generation USB ports, but the new updated version in China now features USB-C ports.

Jay in Shanghai shared pictures of the updated version of the Model 3 on Twitter:

For those who have a Model 3 and want a wireless phone charger, you can order the same one Tesla has now made standard on the car. Some though prefer Jeda’s wireless charger for Model 3 since it’s $25 cheaper and enables charging while keeping the phone in landscape.

Obviously, there’s no way to get the new USB-C ports, but you can also get Jeda’s Model 3 USB Hub to get more ports while also hiding a storage drive for Sentry Mode and Teslacam.

Electrek’s Take

Of course, Model Y has several other improvements that still haven’t made it to Model 3, but it’s nice to see Tesla already bringing some of the more simple ones to the electric sedan.

Elon said that Tesla also plans to bring to Model 3 some of the manufacturing improvements they introduced with Model Y, but it may take some time.

The next one I’d like to see come to Model 3 is the new heat pump system.

What about you? Let us know in the comment section below.

