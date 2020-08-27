VW to open ID.4 electric SUV orders in September with $100 deposit

VW has confirmed that it is going with an online reservation with deposit system for the ID.4 electric SUV launch. Orders open next month with a $100 deposit.

With many electric vehicles hitting the market and creating more competition, even major automakers have decided to take the more startup-like approach of taking reservations and deposits.

Now Volkswagen has confirmed that it will employ the model for the launch of it ID.4 electric SUV. The German automaker will start taking reservations next month and ask for a $100 deposit to put your name on the list.

Volkswagen has already started production of the ID.4 electric SUV production in Germany and pre-production in China.

In the US, VW is on track to start production of the ID.4 at the Chattanooga factory in early 2022.

The VW ID.4 is going to be a small SUV, roughly the size of the Tesla Model Y, with more than 250 miles of range and a starting price of around $40,000.

The German automaker has been gradually releasing more information about the SUV, leading to the unveiling of its production version coming next month.

In a new press release today, VW revealed that it is going to have a 0.28 drag coefficient:

Good design is also always functional — in an electric vehicle, drag is a key factor for range. ‘The electric design evolution of the ID.4 also means that we have focused very strongly on the aerodynamics,’ explains the head of Volkswagen Design. The ID.4 achieves an excellent drag coefficient of 0.28. The most important factor for this is the flowing basic shape of the vehicle body and passenger compartment, which is significantly drawn in toward the rear. This is complemented by many precisely executed details. For instance, the bodies of the tail light clusters together with the large roof spoiler ensure that the air flow is cleanly separated.

They have also released a few renders of the SUV:

However, pictures of the production version have recently leaked in China.

