VW to start ID.4 electric SUV in a few months, US production on track for early 2022

VW is about to start deliveries of the ID.3, but we now learn that the ID.4 electric SUV is not far behind, and US production is on track for early 2022.

After a year of production, VW is finally about to deliver the ID.3 in Europe after completing the software.

The new electric hatchback is one of the most exciting EVs to hit the market in 2020, but the ID.3 isn’t exciting to everyone, because it’s not coming to North America.

However, the ID.4 is the first EV using VW’s next MEB electric platform to be sold globally.

The ID.4 will be produced in Europe, and in the US, at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga factory.

VW Chattanooga spokeswoman Amanda Plecas said that the new production capacity for the electric SUV is 70% completed (via the Chattanooga Times):

The construction phase was not disrupted by the plant’s production suspension for COVID-19. All workers on-site followed the same guidelines Volkswagen employees and contractors are following today, including daily temperature checks.

They are currently sending production equipment to the plant, and they plan to ramp up hiring next year when they start pre-production.

Actual production and deliveries will start in “early 2022,” according to the automaker.

In the meantime, reports from Germany say that ID.4 production and deliveries could start as soon as the end of the year.

The VW ID.4 is going to be a small SUV, roughly the size of the Tesla Model Y, with over 250 miles of range and a starting price of around $40,000.

Recently, pictures of the production version have leaked.

