Bicycles are perhaps one of the best all-around alternatives to car transport, especially in urban environments. And now a new study has shown that cyclists who switch to an e-bike can end up quadrupling their daily riding distance.

The new study, which was published in the latest edition of the journal Transportation Research, studied two groups of people to determine their cycling habits.

The first group of cyclists who had recently purchased an e-bike was compared to a second group of pedal bicycle riders who were interested in an e-bike but had not yet made the purchase.

A travel diary was used to study the cyclists’ riding behavior and the study was conducted over a six-month period.

The researchers found that the new electric bike riders increased their average daily cycling from 2.1 km (1.3 miles) to 9.2 km (5.7 miles), or an increase of around 340%.

During the same period, the control group of pedal cyclists showed a negligible change in average daily cycling distance.

Additionally, the study found that the e-bike riders increased the share of bicycle transportation as a percentage of all transportation methods from 17% to 49%.

The results of the study come at a time when e-bikes sales are skyrocketing in the US.

As commuters seek out socially distant ways to navigate the urban jungle, electric bicycles have proven to be a potent combination of utilitarian transportation and recreational joy ride.

And an industry shift toward more value-oriented electric bicycles has helped make e-bikes more accessible to a wider audience.

While $4,000 electric bicycles still offer high-quality rides, new offerings such as the $999 RadMission from industry leader Rad Power Bikes has opened the door to low-cost yet well-made urban commuter e-bikes.

More recreation-oriented e-bikes with fat tires have also been dropping in price recently. Startups like Lectric E-Bikes have gone from garage startups to $20M+ companies overnight by offering popular models like the $899 Lectric XP folding fat tire e-bike.

Electric bicycles are also becoming increasingly popular as a form of exercise for weight loss and a general shift toward healthier lifestyles.

Some e-bike riders have attributed their 100+ pound weight loss journeys to riding e-bikes and shifting toward a more active way of life.

