Quick Charge Podcast: August 20, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) surges to $2,000 ahead of stock split and shorts are running
- Tesla cars are going to play elevator music through external speaker because Elon Musk likes it
- Chinese EV maker Kandi is looking for electric car factory in North America
- GM-backed $4,000 mini electric car has already received 50,000 orders
- VW starts ID.4 electric SUV production
- Zero just quietly trademarked two new electric motorcycle models
- Gazelle Medeo T10+ might be the ultimate commuter ebike
