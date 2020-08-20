Tesla cars are going to play elevator music through external speaker because Elon Musk likes it

Elon Musk has been defending elevator music lately and now he wants Tesla to build a new feature so its cars can play elevator music through their external speakers and spread the joy of jazz around.

Tesla vehicles are equipped with extrernal speakers.

The main function is to output a pedestrian warning sound, which has become required for electric vehicles in many markets due to the fact that they are quiet at low speeds.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been playing around with ideas on how to release other features that take advantage of the fact that the vehicles are now equipped with external speakers.

His latest idea is to build a Tesla feature to play “snake jazz” and “Polynesian elevator music” though the speaker:

New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2020

It might sound like a joke, but it wouldn’t be the first time that a new Tesla feature started like that.

The CEO also joked around about Tesla releasing a fart machine inside its cars and they actually did it.

The latest Tesla feature idea comes after Musk tweeted positively about jazz and elevator music:

Elevator music is underrated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2020

“Snake jazz” is a reference to an episode of the TV show ‘Rick and Morty’ where the duo encounters a planet of snakes that have developed jazz music:

It wouldn’t be the first time that Tesla implements a Rick and Morty easter egg inside its vehicles.

Tesla’s Sentry Mode feature also plays a scene from the TV show.

Furthermore, this wouldn’t be the first extra feature using the external speaker that the CEO is teasing.

Musk has also been talking about Tesla vehicles having the ability to “talk” – Knight Rider-like – to people outside the vehicles through he external speaker.

The CEO even released a demo back in January, but Tesla has yet to release the feature.

