Zero just quietly trademarked two new electric motorcycle models

Zero could have a couple interesting new electric motorcycles in the works, based on a pair of recent trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Zero files two new e-motorcycle trademarks

Zero Motorcycles, the largest electric motorcycle company in the United States, recently filed for two new trademarks: “Zero DSR/X” and “Zero FX/E”.

We don’t have a lot of other information about what these trademarks could mean in terms of an actual electric motorcycle hitting the road, but there are already some definite clues.

First of all, both trademarks indicate an off-road direction.

The existing Zero DSR platform is Zero’s high performance dual sport bike, designed to offer weekday commuters the ability to hit the trails on the weekend.

2020 Zero DSR electric motorcycle

We can’t be sure of what the “X” addition in the DSR/X might mean, but it could hint at even more off-road orientation or an adventure-type electric motorcycle.

Zero has gone partway there towards a true electric adventure bike with the Zero DSR Black Forest. That bike, first developed by European Zero dealers before being brought to the US and international markets by Zero’s main office, uses a series of accessory upgrades and packages to turn the DSR into a more adventure-focused electric motorcycle.

2020 Zero DSR Black Forest electric motorcycle

Next, the Zero FX/E is perhaps a bit more curious. The FX platform is Zero’s smallest bike, but also its most off-road specific option. Light and nimble, it’s actually a favorite of the Zero top brass, many of whom chose the small-ish Zero FX as their personal bike.

Zero also offers a street version of the bike known as the FXS, which I had the pleasure of reviewing last summer. But the FX/E is likely to stick to the brand’s dirt-oriented roots.

Check out my Zero FXS review video!

Zero could of course also be trolling us all. Trademarks are cheap and there’s no guarantee either the Zero DSR/X or Zero FX/E are electric motorcycles that will ever hit the road.

But the naming scheme seems to fit Zero’s modus operandi of taking just a few basic motorcycle platforms and stretching them for all they’re worth to create a number of value-added bikes.

The FX platform from above gives us the Zero FX and FXS. The DSR platform from above gives us the Zero S, SR, DS, DSR and DSR Black Forest. And the new SR/F platform has given us the Zero SR/F and fully-faired SR/S sport bike, which we had the opportunity to check out at the bike’s unveiling earlier this year (seen below).

Figuring out how to produce another two models without needing to invest in an entire development cycle for a new platform would be right out of Zero’s playbook.

So I’d say its a pretty safe bet that we could see some interesting new field-oriented models like these coming from Zero at some point in the future.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

via: Motorcycle.com

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.