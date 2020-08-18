Quick Charge Podcast: August 18, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is starting to expand its insurance business outside of California
- Tesla is working on HW 4.0 self-driving chip with TSMC for mass production in Q4 2021, report says
- Tesla updates its Sirius XM app and releases 3-month free trial
- Tesla clashes with reseller, blocks customer order
- Kandi reduces price of its electric car under $10,000 (with incentives) for US launch
- Electric cars going mainstream is going to save thousands of lives and billions of dollars — duh
- This 15-lb electric bicycle set a world record and pushes the limits of e-bike construction
- NIU Q2 report: Asian sales up, international sales still struggling from COVID, stock up 134% YTD
- Surfing on lightning: test riding the YuJet electric surfboard, wipeouts and all!
