Tesla updates its Sirius XM app and releases 3-month free trial

Tesla has updated its Sirius XM app, and it started releasing three-month free trials for owners to test the improved functionality.

With the rise of the podcasts and music streaming, radio has become increasingly less popular.

Tesla has been on board with this trend, and it has even phased out radio in its vehicles equipped with its latest media unit.

Nonetheless, Tesla has still done some work on its SiriusXM app, and it has now started pushing a new updated version to the fleet.

Navigation and search features have been improved for better functionality.

The automaker is giving a three-month free trial to owners with the update according to a new email sent out this week:

“Beginning now, enjoy a free, All Access three-month trial subscription to SirusXM, plus a completely new look and improved functionality. Our latest over-the-air software update includes significant improvements to overall SiriusXM navigation, organization and search features, including access to more than 150 satellite channels. To access, simply tap the SirusXM app from the ‘Music’ section of your in-car center touchscreen – or enjoy your subscription online, on your phone or at home on connected devices. If you’t hear SiriusXM channels in your car, select the SiriusXM ‘Subscription’ tab for instructions on how to refresh your radio.”

The update was first reported by Tesla hacker and friend of the site “Green”:

Tesla finally flipped the switch on the new XM UI a couple days ago and now they seem to be sending emails to make sure you notice

(on s/x you can go to release notes and the entry also shows up about it if you have XM) Also 3 months all access free trial, yay! pic.twitter.com/BGA9IzQMRe — green (@greentheonly) August 17, 2020

This update is only going to be for Model S and Model X vehicles since Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are not equipped with XM receiver or antenna.

