Quick Charge Podcast: August 15, 2020

- Tesla is installing world’s biggest casting machine outside Fremont factory
- Elon Musk: Tesla Full Self-Driving is going to have ‘quantum leap’ w/ new rewrite, coming in ‘6 to 10 weeks’
- Tesla files patent for smart summon co-authored by Elon Musk himself
- Tesla Model Y ‘surprises’ in highway speed test against rest of Tesla lineup
- Tesla (TSLA) surges as investors get in before Battery Day announcements
- Tesla hints at new car model made in China in new job openings
- Climate Crisis Weekly: The Mauritius oil spill is killing its marine life
- Delfast launches new Cross Dirt electric bike with crazy specs, trying to challenge Sur Ron
- M2S All-Go Cargo: Dual battery cargo bike gets the job done
