Elon Musk: Tesla Full Self-Driving is going to have ‘quantum leap’ w/ new rewrite, coming in ‘6 to 10 weeks’

Elon Musk says Tesla’s Autopilot/Full Self-Driving (FSD) rewrite is going to result in “quantum leap” improvements, and the rewrite is going to be pushed to the fleet in the coming “six to 10 weeks.”

As we recently reported, Tesla is going through “a significant foundational rewrite in the Tesla Autopilot.” As part of the rewrite, CEO Elon Musk says that the “neural net is absorbing more and more of the problem.”

It will also include a more in-depth labeling system.

Now, Musk has commented again on the Autopilot/FSD rewrite.

The CEO claim that it will result in a “quantum leap”:

“The FSD improvement will come as a quantum leap, because it’s a fundamental architectural rewrite, not an incremental tweak. I drive the bleeding edge alpha build in my car personally. Almost at zero interventions between home & work. Limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks.”

Last month, the CEO said that the Autopilot update is two to four months away, and it will help Tesla deploy more functionalities a lot faster.

Therefore, the timeline is slipping by a few weeks.

“Limited release” generally means that Tesla is going to push the update to “Early Access” owners first who test an advanced beta version of some new features and give feedback before Tesla pushes it to the wider fleet.

It’s also the second time that Musk mentioned testing the alpha build of the Autopilot rewrite in his own personal Tesla car.

During Tesla’s Q2 earnings, the CEO said that he was going from his home to work “with no interventions”:

So I personally tested the latest alpha build of full self-driving software when I drive my car and it is really I think profoundly better than people realize. It’s like amazing. So it’s almost getting to the point where I can go from my house to work with no interventions, despite going through construction and widely varying situations. So this is why I am very confident about full self-driving functionality being complete by the end of this year, is because I’m literally driving it.

Musk’s personal Model S was spotted last month, and it also features a prototype color.

Last year, Musk announced Tesla’s plan to deploy 1 million “Robotaxi” vehicles for a self-driving ride-sharing network by the end of 2020.

This new update is critical to Tesla achieving that goal, which Musk insists is still achievable.

