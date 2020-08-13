Tesla hints at new car model made in China in new job openings

Tesla is hinting at working on a new car model made in China with new job openings in the country.

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will design an electric car in China for the global market.

In June, Tesla started taking design submissions from the public for the new car. It was the first indication that Tesla was moving forward with the new vehicle program following the CEO’s comment back in January.

Now Tesla is posting some new job openings that have to do with car designing in China:

Design Manager

Creative Manager

Senior Car designer

CMF Manager

CMF Mastering Specialist

Design Quality Specialist

Content Manager

Copy Writer

Videographer

Video Editor

Graphic Designer

Here’s the job listing post that Tesla shared on its official Weibo account in China this week:

All those jobs are related to designing a car locally, hinting at Tesla taking a bigger step toward building a new car program in China.

When first talking about the car, Tesla released this car drawing:

Based on Musk’s comments, the entire car would be designed and engineered in China, and produced locally, but it will be sold globally.

Earlier this year, Tesla started Model 3 production in China at Gigafactory Shanghai, but the vehicles are only meant to supply the local Chinese demand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.