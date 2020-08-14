Tesla Model Y ‘surprises’ in highway speed test against rest of Tesla lineup

Tesla Model Y’s highway efficiency has been put to test against the rest of Tesla’s lineup, and it “surprises,” according to the firm behind the test.

Nextmove, a German electric car rental company, has been known for its electric vehicle range test at higher speeds.

Last year, it released an extensive range test with Tesla vehicles, the Kona EV and Audi e-tron.

It showed how Tesla dominates the EV space when it comes to efficiency.

Now, the company decided to put all of Tesla’s vehicles against each other in a new range/efficiency test at 130 km/h (80 mph) highway speed.

“The EV rental company nextmove has carried out a unique comparative test on German Autobahn with the four electric cars of the SEXY collection and documented it in a YouTube video. Under ideal weather conditions (19 degrees Celsius, largely windless, cloudy) and little traffic, a distance of 225 kilometres was driven. “The competition from Volkswagen, BMW, Polestar or Lucid will have to measure up to the motorway ranges of 371 (Model Y) to 457 kilometres (Model S),” says nextmove Managing Director Stefan Moeller.”

Here’s the range test video (premiering at noon eastern time):

Nextmove was “suprised” by the performance of the Model Y:

“For the range test, four Tesla Model S, 3, X and Y were brought together in the performance versions. During the comparison drive (maximum speed 130 kph / average 120 kph) on a circuit from Hanover on the A2 towards Wolfsburg and back, the Tesla Model Y, the newest member of the SEXY model range, was particularly surprising with its motorway qualities.With a comparatively low consumption of 19.9 kilowatt hours per 100 km, the mid-range SUV has an impressive range of 371 kilometres.”

Here’s a chart showing the results of the 4 vehicles in Tesla’s lineup:

Again, Nextmove was using the Performance versions of each vehicle.

The non-performance version with smaller more efficient wheels would achieve much better efficiency and longer range.

Note: If you are wondering what a Model Y is doing in Europe, Nextmove bought the electric SUV in the US and imported it in Germany.

