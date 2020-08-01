Quick Charge Podcast: August 1, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk: Tesla is seeing ‘strong’ demand through pandemic
- Tesla releases Q2 2020 safety report: strong year-over-year improvement in Autopilot accidents
- Tesla (TSLA) secures $780 million in bonds at cheaper levels than initially anticipated
- Tesla Model 3 looks like rugged electric off-road machine with new kit
- Tesla surprisingly lists Model Y Long Range RWD for $48,000
- GM to add 2,700 EVgo chargers in 5 years, a bet on fast-charging while shopping
- Mercedes-Benz teases range of over 400 miles for the EQS electric sedan
- EGEB: UK gets its first road made partially from plastic
- Climate Crisis Weekly: How reducing air pollution saves kids and the elderly
- Ducati unveils three more interesting electric bikes in big EV push
- Honda is working on an electric Super Cub moped, new patent shows progress made
