Tesla Model 3 looks like rugged electric off-road machine with new kit

- Jul. 31st 2020 5:28 am ET

0

Tesla Model 3 can now become a rugged electric off-road machine with a new lift kit with off-road wheels and tires.

After Tesla launched the Model X, we saw a surprising number of owners using their electric SUV off-road.

It was pretty surprising considering its primarily considered a luxury vehicle starting at $80,000

For example, we have seen a Tesla Model X used off-road as a tractor on a vineyard in Austriaanother one drifting off-road in the desert, and popular Norwegian Tesla owner Bjorn Nyland has been known to take his Model X off-road from time to time.

It inspired Delta4x4, an off-road tuner based in Germany, to offer an off-road kit for the Tesla Model X:

After some Model 3 owners being interested in a similar solutions, Delta4x4 developed a special off-road kit for Model 3.

The company says that its lift kit combined with its rugged tires and wheels result in an extra 40mm of ground clearance:

“Our Delta4x4 +35mm lift kit for the Tesla Model 3.⁠ It is mounted between the original shocks and the Body – so the Suspension won’t be changed at all. Everything needed is included in this lift kit. In combination with bigger tires (TÜV approved), you´ll receive +40mm more ground clearance!”

That’s 1.5″ on top of the Model 3’s 5.5″ of ground clearance for a total of 7″.

Here are a few images from a modded Tesla Model 3 with the off-road kit:

The lift kit costs 480 euros and the wheels are 2,500 euros, which adds up to about $3,500 for the off-road kit.

Here’s a video in German produced by Delta4x4:

It looks like a ton of fun, but keep in mind that it’s also going to badly affect your efficiency and therefore your range.

